Court Awards 14-year Sentence In Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded a 14 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.
According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Younas had killed the victim Jahanzeb with firing over a land dispute. After recording witnesses from both sides, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict. A case was registered against the convict at the Gujar Khan Police Station in 2021.
