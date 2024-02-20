Court awards 14-year sentence in murder case

A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded a 14 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded a 14 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Younas had killed the victim Jahanzeb with firing over a land dispute. After recording witnesses from both sides, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict. A case was registered against the convict at the Gujar Khan Police Station in 2021.