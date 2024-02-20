Open Menu

Court Awards 14-year Sentence In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM

A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded a 14 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a murder case

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Younas had killed the victim Jahanzeb with firing over a land dispute. After recording witnesses from both sides, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict. A case was registered against the convict at the Gujar Khan Police Station in 2021.

