Court awards 15-year imprisonment to accused in a rape case

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A local court in Hassanabdal on Friday handed down a 15-year prison sentence to Farooq Ahmed, who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2023.

According to APP's local correspondent, the judge ruled that Ahmed’s actions warranted severe punishment, and in addition to the imprisonment, a fine of Rs 0.

2 million has been imposed.

Failure to pay the fine will result in an extra six months behind bars.

