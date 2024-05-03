Court Awards 15-year Imprisonment To Accused In A Rape Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A local court in Hassanabdal on Friday handed down a 15-year prison sentence to Farooq Ahmed, who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2023.
According to APP's local correspondent, the judge ruled that Ahmed’s actions warranted severe punishment, and in addition to the imprisonment, a fine of Rs 0.
2 million has been imposed.
Failure to pay the fine will result in an extra six months behind bars.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP nominates Kundi, Saleem as governors KPK, Punjab respectively1 minute ago
-
PM visits residence of Saira Afzal Tarar, offers condolences over her father's death11 minutes ago
-
Police bust gambling gang in Pindigheb area21 minutes ago
-
AJK PM approves Social Protection Ordinance41 minutes ago
-
AJK President lauds overseas community for highlighting Kashmir issue51 minutes ago
-
BUJ protests murder of KPC President Siddique Mengal51 minutes ago
-
AJK PM chairs cabinet meeting51 minutes ago
-
Randhawa for completing ongoing projects1 hour ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over bus accident in Diamer1 hour ago
-
District administration holds regional committee meeting on NAP1 hour ago
-
IHC rejects IB's request to withdraw objection against judge1 hour ago
-
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day1 hour ago