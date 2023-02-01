UrduPoint.com

Court Awards 16 Months Imprisonment In Drug Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Court awards 16 months imprisonment in drug case

The Additional and Sessions Judge Irfan Akram on Wednesday awarded one year and four months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Irfan Akram on Wednesday awarded one year and four months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Bilal Haider was found guilty of possessing 1,650 grams of hashish and was arrested by Race Course police.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Related Topics

Police Fine From Race

Recent Stories

Govt should financially compensate victims' famili ..

Govt should financially compensate victims' families of Peshawar blast; proposes ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Railways (PR) recovers over Rs 10 mln fro ..

Pakistan Railways (PR) recovers over Rs 10 mln from leased property in January

1 minute ago
 UK 'Making Huge Strides' in Using Trade Freedoms U ..

UK 'Making Huge Strides' in Using Trade Freedoms Unlocked by Brexit - British Ex ..

1 minute ago
 Austrian President Paying Official Visit to Ukrain ..

Austrian President Paying Official Visit to Ukraine

1 minute ago

“Possibly biggest blockbuster of Indian media,” Alia Bhatt reacts to Pathaan ..

21 minutes ago
 Stocks rise, dollar eases before Fed rate decision ..

Stocks rise, dollar eases before Fed rate decision

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.