Court awards 16 months imprisonment in drug case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Irfan Akram on Wednesday awarded one year and four months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Bilal Haider was found guilty of possessing 1,650 grams of hashish and was arrested by Race Course police.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.