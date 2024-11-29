Open Menu

Court Awards 16 Years’ Imprisonment To A Drug Peddler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Court awards 16 years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded 16 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded 16 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Sarfraz was found guilty of possessing 1,530 grams of hashish and 430 grams of ice.

The accused was arrested by Rawat police in 2023.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 150,000 on the convict.

Related Topics

Police Fine From Court

Recent Stories

Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quar ..

Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quarter

17 minutes ago
 SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month

SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan will no longer be among countries generat ..

Pakistan will no longer be among countries generating expensive electricity: Lag ..

6 minutes ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahe ..

ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahead of bye-election

6 minutes ago
 AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agricultu ..

AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agriculture, Human Nutrition & Developm ..

6 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance betw ..

Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance between resources, emerging needs ..

6 minutes ago
PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly callin ..

PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly calling for ban on PTI over protests

1 hour ago
 Police get remand of 19 accused involved in riots ..

Police get remand of 19 accused involved in riots at D-Chowk

12 minutes ago
 LHC orders online classes for schools, work-from-h ..

LHC orders online classes for schools, work-from-home policy for offices

12 minutes ago
 CM Bugti urges youth to reject false propaganda ag ..

CM Bugti urges youth to reject false propaganda against Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Equipping youth with high-tech skills priority of ..

Equipping youth with high-tech skills priority of govt: Mashhood

12 minutes ago
 Three bodies found from different areas

Three bodies found from different areas

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan