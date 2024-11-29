Court awards 16 years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded 16 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded 16 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Sarfraz was found guilty of possessing 1,530 grams of hashish and 430 grams of ice.

The accused was arrested by Rawat police in 2023.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 150,000 on the convict.