Court awards 20 years imprisonment in rape, kidnapping case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A district and sessions court on Friday sentenced 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 200,000 to an accused in a kidnapping and rape case.

An accused, Husnain Naseer Ilyas was found guilty of kidnapping a 13-year-old boy in jurisdiction of Police Station Murree.

According to the prosecution, the accused had also raped the victim.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Murree Irfan Naseem Tarrar pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.

The court awarded ten years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 over the kidnapping charge while the convicted will also have to pay a fine of Rs 100,000 on charges of rape besides 10 years imprisonment.