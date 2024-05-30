Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointment letter

Special Judge Anti Corruption Sargodha Shehzad Hussain on Thursday awarded 20 years imprisonment and Rs 400,000 fine to an accused for getting job as teacher on fake appointment letter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Special Judge Anti Corruption Sargodha Shehzad Hussain on Thursday awarded 20 years imprisonment and Rs 400,000 fine to an accused for getting job as teacher on fake appointment letter.

According to details, Head Master Government High school Sheikh Mehmood Wala, Tehsil Esa Khail, had file an application before Regional Director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) that Ex-DEO Elementary and a clerk had appointed Muhammad Shehzad as teacher after issuing fake appointment letter, whereas the accused received Rs 21,430,056 as salary.

ACE after completing the investigation sent challan to the court of Special Judge Anti corruption.