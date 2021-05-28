Court awards 4-year imprisonment in drug smuggling case

An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Friday awarded 4 years and 6 months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Friday awarded 4 years and 6 months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Muhammad Naeem was found guilty of possessing 1600 grams of hashish and was arrested by Gujar Khan police in November 2020.

The Additional Session Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution counsels.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.