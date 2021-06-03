Court awards 4 years and 6 months imprisonment in drug smuggling case

An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Thursday awarded 4 years and 6 months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Thursday awarded 4 years and 6 months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Muhammad Adeel was found guilty of possessing 1865 grams of hashish and was arrested by Murree police in August 2020.

The Additional Session Judge Rai Muhammad Khan pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.