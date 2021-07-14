Court awards 4 years,6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

An Anti-Narcotics Court(ANC) on Wednesday awarded 4 years and 6 months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Wednesday awarded 4 years and 6 months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Khurram Kiani was found guilty of possessing 1350 grams of hashish and was arrested by Mandra police in October 2019.

The Additional Session Judge Chaudary Qasim Javed pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution counsels. The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.