Court Awards 4 Years,6-month Imprisonment In Drug Smuggling Case

Court awards 4 years,6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

The Additional and Sessions Judge Khurram Saleem on Tuesday awarded 4 years and 6 month imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 )

Ibrar Hussain was arrested by Sadiqabad Police in December,2020 and 1350 grams Charas was recovered from his custody.

The Judge while hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted found guilty of having drugs.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.

