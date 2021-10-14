Court awards 4 years,6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

The Additional and Sessions Judge Farhanda Arshad Awan on Thursday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Farhanda Arshad Awan on Thursday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Kalar Syeda Police arrested Shah Sawar Khan in July 2021, and had recovered 1760 grams of hashish from his custody.

While hearing the arguments of the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.