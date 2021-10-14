UrduPoint.com

Court Awards 4 Years,6-month Imprisonment In Drug Smuggling Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:08 PM

Court awards 4 years,6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

The Additional and Sessions Judge Farhanda Arshad Awan on Thursday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Farhanda Arshad Awan on Thursday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Kalar Syeda Police arrested Shah Sawar Khan in July 2021, and had recovered 1760 grams of hashish from his custody.

While hearing the arguments of the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Drugs Fine July From Court

Recent Stories

UAE, S. Korea launch trade partnership talks

UAE, S. Korea launch trade partnership talks

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Presidents of Seneg ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Presidents of Senegal and Sierra Leone at Expo 20 ..

10 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone celebrates its National Day at Expo 2 ..

Sierra Leone celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 minutes ago
 Secretary Maritime Affairs addresses virtual meeti ..

Secretary Maritime Affairs addresses virtual meeting of TAB

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army provides medical treatment to over 6 ..

Pakistan Army provides medical treatment to over 685 patients of Turrki village

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.