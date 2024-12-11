Court Awards 41 Years Jail Sentence To Three Drugs Smugglers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Wednesday awarded 41-year imprisonment sentence collectively to three accused along fine worth Rs1.2 million in a drugs smuggling case.
ANC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas pronounced the verdict against the three accused including a husband and wife.
During hearing, Prosecutor Fahad Malik argued that Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had recovered 71 kilogram opium from a gang of three persons including Mubashir Hussain, Rehman Iqbal and Zahida.
The force also seized the vehicle being used in smuggling, the laboratory report was also found positive and the accused also confessed the crime, he said.
After hearing arguments, the court awarded 20-year jail term to Mubashir Hussain along with Rs0.8 million fine, nine year sentence to accused Rehman Iqbal with Rs100,000 penalty and 12 year imprisonment along with Rs300,000 fine to woman Zahida Parveen.
