Court Awards 5-year Jail To Drug-peddler
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) District & Sessions Judge Jouharabad Muhammad Aslam Gondal Friday awarded five-year jail term and Rs. 20,000 fine to a drug-pusher after charges against him were proven.
According to prosecution, one Atif Hameed Shah, resident of Khushab, was caught by the police after he supplied drugs to the locality. His challan was sent to the court on August 3, 2024.
Recent Stories
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court awards 5-year jail to drug-peddler7 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh orders formation of Facilitation & Cordination Committee with industralists17 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for first "Agro Livestock & Handicraft Expo 2025" in Matiari17 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt approves national policy on countering violent extremism17 minutes ago
-
Stolen drugs recovered, distributor held17 minutes ago
-
Former caretaker PM, Senate Chairman Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro offers condolences27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders making polio-eradication drive a success27 minutes ago
-
Walk held for promotion and protection of Human Rights27 minutes ago
-
Kurram AC sustains injuries in firing incident27 minutes ago
-
BISP Hunarmand program being launched to financially empower 10mn beneficiaries: Rubina27 minutes ago
-
Bordering areas of twin cities' top priority during polio drive. CEO Health37 minutes ago
-
Participants for promoting awareness, collaborative action to improve maternal, child, adolescent nu ..37 minutes ago