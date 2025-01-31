Court awards 5-year jail to drug-peddler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) District & Sessions Judge Jouharabad Muhammad Aslam Gondal Friday awarded five-year jail term and Rs. 20,000 fine to a drug-pusher after charges against him were proven.

According to prosecution, one Atif Hameed Shah, resident of Khushab, was caught by the police after he supplied drugs to the locality. His challan was sent to the court on August 3, 2024.