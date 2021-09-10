UrduPoint.com

Court Awards 5-year Sentence To Molester

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A district and sessions court Friday sentenced five-year imprisonment to an accused who molested a 12-year boy.

The accused Shaban found guilty of molesting the teenager in September 2020 in the area of police station Rawat.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Hakim Khan Bhakar pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs20,000 on the convict.

