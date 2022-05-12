UrduPoint.com

Court Awards 5 Years Imprisonment To 22 Offenders Involved In Bhong Temple Case

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Court awards 5 years imprisonment to 22 offenders involved in Bhong temple case

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Anti-terrorist court Bahawalpur has awarded 5 years imprisonment and Rs 0.4 million fine each to 22 culprits involved in the Bhong Temple Attack case of Rahim Yar Khan.

According to the prosecution, the offenders will undergo 11 months of additional imprisonment for failing to pay the fine.

As many as 84 people were under trial for the Temple attack case of Bhong, Rahim Yar Khan.

A temple of the Hindu community was vandalized in the incident that happened on 4 August 2021.

The case was registered at Bhong police station.

The court after hearing the case awarded 5 years imprisonment and a Rs 0.4 million fine each to Shafiq, Sheeraz, Lateef, Farooq, Ghulam Abbas, Dhani Bakhsh, Bakhsha, Abdul Hakeem, Usama, Abubakar, Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Akbar, Khuda Bakhsh, Shahid Hussain, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Jahangir, Nazeer Ahmad, Muhammad Asif, Shah Mir, Ameer Din, Fakhar Abbas, and Matloob Ahmad.

As many as 62 accused were acquitted for benefit of the doubt.

