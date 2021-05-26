UrduPoint.com
Court Awards 6-year Imprisonment In Drug Smuggling Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:48 PM

Court awards 6-year imprisonment in drug smuggling case

An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Wednesday awarded 6 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000 to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Wednesday awarded 6 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000 to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Raheem Khan was found guilty of possessing 1500 grams of heroin and was arrested by Gujar Khan police in October 2020.

The Additional Session Judge Sadaat Hussain Malik pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.

