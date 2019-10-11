UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Awards 8-year Imprisonment On Blackmailing Ex-fiancee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:25 PM

Court awards 8-year imprisonment on blackmailing ex-fiancee

An Anti-Cyber Crime Court (ACCC) Friday awarded an eight-year imprisonment sentence to an accused person in a case pertaining to uploading of immoral pictures of a girl on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :An Anti-Cyber Crime Court (ACCC) Friday awarded an eight-year imprisonment sentence to an accused person in a case pertaining to uploading of immoral pictures of a girl on social media.

ACCC Judge Tahir Mehmood announced the imprisonment sentence to the accused along with Rs0.5 million fine.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against the accused Muhammad Sajjad on charges of blackmailing his ex-fiancee and uploading her immoral pictures on social medial.

The complainant stated that the accused had maligned her character which led to termination of her Nikah before 'rukhsati'.

The court announced the sentence to the accused under Sections20 and 21.

Related Topics

Social Media Fine Federal Investigation Agency Million Court

Recent Stories

PTCL launches a month-long campaign on Breast Canc ..

12 minutes ago

Renault Dismisses Bollore as CEO After Just 10 Mon ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman Wapda receives National Games torch

24 seconds ago

Philippine economy projected to grow 6 pct in 2019 ..

27 seconds ago

Nobel Prizes in Literature for 2018, 2019

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.