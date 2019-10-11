Court awards 8-year imprisonment on blackmailing ex-fiancee

(@imziishan)

An Anti-Cyber Crime Court (ACCC) Friday awarded an eight-year imprisonment sentence to an accused person in a case pertaining to uploading of immoral pictures of a girl on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :An Anti-Cyber Crime Court (ACCC) Friday awarded an eight-year imprisonment sentence to an accused person in a case pertaining to uploading of immoral pictures of a girl on social media.

ACCC Judge Tahir Mehmood announced the imprisonment sentence to the accused along with Rs0.5 million fine.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against the accused Muhammad Sajjad on charges of blackmailing his ex-fiancee and uploading her immoral pictures on social medial.

The complainant stated that the accused had maligned her character which led to termination of her Nikah before 'rukhsati'.

The court announced the sentence to the accused under Sections20 and 21.