Court Awards 8 Years Imprisonment In Drug Smuggling Case

Fri 17th December 2021 | 09:09 PM

Court awards 8 years imprisonment in drug smuggling case

The Additional and Sessions Judge Saadat Hussain Malik on Friday awarded eight years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Saadat Hussain Malik on Friday awarded eight years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Faizan was found guilty of possessing 1350 grams of opium and 1425 grams of hashish and was arrested by Gujar Khan Police.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the judge announced the verdict.

