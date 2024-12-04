Court awards 9-year imprisonment to lady drug peddler

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to a female drug supplier involved

in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, Nasreen bb was found guilty of possessing 1,400 grams of hashish and was arrested by Saddar Wah police.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.