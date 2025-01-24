Open Menu

Court Awards 9 Years’ Imprisonment To A Drug Peddler

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Faisal Iqbal was found guilty of possessing 1,400 grams of hashish and was arrested by Naseerabad police in 2024.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict.

