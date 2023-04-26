Court awards around nine years imprisonment in drug case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge, Muhammad Irfan Akram on Wednesday awarded eight years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Darwaish Khan was found guilty of possessing 5,200 grams of hashish and was arrested by Naseerabad police in 2022.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict.