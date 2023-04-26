UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Around Nine Years Imprisonment In Drug Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Court awards around nine years imprisonment in drug case

The Additional and Sessions Judge, Muhammad Irfan Akram on Wednesday awarded eight years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge, Muhammad Irfan Akram on Wednesday awarded eight years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Darwaish Khan was found guilty of possessing 5,200 grams of hashish and was arrested by Naseerabad police in 2022.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict.

Related Topics

Police Fine From

Recent Stories

Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situati ..

Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situation With Russian Fortum Assets ..

9 seconds ago
 NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in vario ..

NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in various accidents

11 seconds ago
 DG RDA directs authorities to provide relief to ci ..

DG RDA directs authorities to provide relief to citizens

12 seconds ago
 US Was Not Involved in the Killing of ISIS Leader ..

US Was Not Involved in the Killing of ISIS Leader by Taliban in Afghanistan - Ki ..

14 seconds ago
 CJP-led bench de-listed due to his indisposition

CJP-led bench de-listed due to his indisposition

15 seconds ago
 Belarus to Participate in SCO Defense Ministers' M ..

Belarus to Participate in SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting on April 28

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.