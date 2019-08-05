Court awards capital punishment to accused in murder case in Ghotki

The Additional District and Sessions court on Monday awarded death sentence to an accused in murder

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Additional District and Sessions court on Monday awarded death sentence to an accused in murder

Judge Ubauro Ahmad Nawaz Domki has awarded capital punishment to accused Shabir Chachar in murder case of the brother of accused.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs. 100000/- on the accused to be paid to the legal heirs of the deceased.

According to the prosecution, accused has murdered his brother Shobhan Chachar in a dispute over a piece of land some six months ago.

Mother of the deceased Mst. Pathani had registered a murder case of his slain son against her accused son Shabir Chachar in Ubauro police station.

The court after hearing both the sides, handed down the sentence on Monday.

The accused will have to undergo six months sentence if failed to pay fine imposed by the court.