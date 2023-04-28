Court awards capital punishment to murder accused

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Court awarded the death penalty to an accused of murder case here on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Salman s/o Muhammad Ramzan had a dispute with Humair Adil over the land issue.

In the year 2022, the accused Salman shot Humair Adil dead after an exchange of hot arguments and escaped.

The Jahanian police registered case number 450/22 under section 302 against the accused and later, arrested him.

On Thursday, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka awarded the death penalty to the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on him.

The accused would face another six months imprisonment in case of default in payment of the fine amount.