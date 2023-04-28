UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Capital Punishment To Murder Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Court awards capital punishment to murder accused

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Court awarded the death penalty to an accused of murder case here on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Salman s/o Muhammad Ramzan had a dispute with Humair Adil over the land issue.

In the year 2022, the accused Salman shot Humair Adil dead after an exchange of hot arguments and escaped.

The Jahanian police registered case number 450/22 under section 302 against the accused and later, arrested him.

On Thursday, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka awarded the death penalty to the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on him.

The accused would face another six months imprisonment in case of default in payment of the fine amount.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Exchange Fine Jahanian Court

Recent Stories

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

36 minutes ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

42 minutes ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

42 minutes ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Spanish Economy Mi ..

47 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

47 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to W ..

Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to WTO - President

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.