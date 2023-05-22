UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death For Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Court awards death for murder

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :An additional district and sessions court awarded death sentence to a man in a murder case, here on Monday.

The court sources said that on October 28, 2021, one Muhammad Abbas, a resident of Jinnah Colony, had gunned down his opponent, Muhammad Arshad Iqbal, over a minor dispute.

Jhal Chakian police had arrested the accused and presented challan against him in the court.

After proving the charges, Judge Muhammad Ijaz awarded death sentence, along with a fine of Rs 300,000 as compensation money, to the killer.

The killer was shifted to Sargodha jail for execution.

