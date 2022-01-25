UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death In Dual Murder Case

Additional District and Sessions Court Sargodha Judge Muhammad Riaz Bhatti on Tuesday awarded death sentence to accused in dual murder case of Bhera police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Court Sargodha Judge Muhammad Riaz Bhatti on Tuesday awarded death sentence to accused in dual murder case of Bhera police limits.

According to prosecution that on October 4, 2007 the accused Asad Abbas, resident of Totipur village had gunned down Qaisar Abbas and Hussnain Haider over an old enmity.

Local police arrested the accused and presented Challans in the court for trail.

After completing the arguments, the learned judge awarded death sentence to the culprit along with Rs3 million fine as compensation money. The culprit was shifted to Sargodha Jail,said court sources.

