Court awards death in murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) -:Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Riaz Bhatti on Thursday awarded death sentence to two accused and three-year imprisonment to another two co-accused in a murder case of Phularwan police limits.

The prosecution said that back in 2019, accused Mukhtiar Ahmed, Khizar Hayyat, Muhammad Ansar and Ramzan killed Zafar Iqbal in cold blood over a minor issue. Local police registered the case and presented challans in the court.

After completion of arguments, the court awarded death sentence to Mukhtiar Ahmed and Khizar Hayyat, and three year imprisonment to Ramzan and Muhammad Anaar along with fine of Rs 11 lakhs as compensation money.

The acquitted men were shifted to Sargodha Jail.