Court Awards Death In Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:31 PM

Additional District & Session Judge Shahpur Chaudhary Naveed Akhtar on Wednesday awarded death sentence to one accused and 25-year imprisonment to two others in a murder case of Jhaverian police limits

The prosecutions said that on�July�28,�2018, three accused-Muhammad Arif,Muhammad Sarfraz and Tauseef had gunned down Muhammad Atif during a robbery.Local police registered a case and presented challans in the court for trial.

After completion of arguments, the learned judge awarded death sentence to Arif and 25-year imprisonment to Sarfraz and Tauseef along with fine amounting to Rs100,000 as compensation money.

