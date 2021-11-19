Court awards death in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional District and Session Court (AD&SC) Judge Muhammad Riaz Bhatti on Friday awarded death sentence to one accused in a murder case of Bhera police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Additional District and Session Court (AD&SC) Judge Muhammad Riaz Bhatti on Friday awarded death sentence to one accused in a murder case of Bhera police limits.

The prosecution said that on February 29,2020 accused brothers Amjad and Usman,residents of Bhera had gunned down Muhammad Farooq over a minor issue.

Local police arrested the both accused and presented challans in the court.

After completion of arguments,the learned judge awarded death sentences to Amjad along with fine Rs 1million�as compensation money and acquitted Usman on benefit of doubt.

The culprit was shifted to Sargodha Jail.