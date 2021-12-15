UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death In Murder Case

Additional District & Session Judge Shahpur Naveed Akhter on Wednesday awarded death sentence to two accused in a murder case of Shahpur Saddar police limits

The prosection said back in 2019, accused Mazhar Hussain and Tauqeer Hussain had gunned down Munawar Abbas over a minor issue.

Local police registered a case against both the accused and presented challans in the court.

After completing arguments, the learned judge awarded death sentence to both the accused along with fine Rs 200,000 as compensation money. The acquitted men shifted to district Jail Sargodha,said court sources.

