Court Awards Death In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:23 PM

Court awards death in murder case

Additional District and Sessions Court Sargodha Judge Muhammad Riaz Bhatti awarded death sentence to accused involved in murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Court Sargodha Judge Muhammad Riaz Bhatti awarded death sentence to accused involved in murder case.

Prosecution said on Thursday that accused Shoukat Hayyat, resident of chak no 26 NB , gunned down his married son Zafarullah over a property dispute on 3 March 2020.

Bhalwal Sadar police had arrested the accused and presented challan in the court for trial.

After completion of arguments, learned Judge awarded death sentence to convict along with fine Rs 2.4 as compensation money.

