UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 03:07 PM

Court awards death in murder case

District and Session Judge Khushab, Khalid Arshad on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a culprit in a murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :District and Session Judge Khushab, Khalid Arshad on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a culprit in a murder case.

According to prosecution, back on June 23, 2021 accused Numan Shareef, a resident of Adhi kot village gunned down Muhammad Akram Aulakh over a minor dispute in the jurisdiction of Nurpur police station.

The police arrested the accused and presented challans in the court.

As the charges were proved in the court Judge Khalid Arshad awarded death sentence, and imposed fine of Rs. 7,50,000 as compensation to victim's family.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Fine Numan Khushab June Family Court

Recent Stories

EU, euro-zone GDP continue to grow despite Omicron ..

EU, euro-zone GDP continue to grow despite Omicron

34 seconds ago
 Timergara Medical College to be constructed soon

Timergara Medical College to be constructed soon

37 seconds ago
 Conversation Between Putin, Johnson Not Planned fo ..

Conversation Between Putin, Johnson Not Planned for Tuesday - Kremlin

38 seconds ago
 Brazilian President's Visit to Russia Still Being ..

Brazilian President's Visit to Russia Still Being Prepared - Peskov

40 seconds ago
 International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed ..

International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creativ ..

60 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 18,000

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>