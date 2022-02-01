Court awards death in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :District and Session Judge Khushab, Khalid Arshad on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a culprit in a murder case.

According to prosecution, back on June 23, 2021 accused Numan Shareef, a resident of Adhi kot village gunned down Muhammad Akram Aulakh over a minor dispute in the jurisdiction of Nurpur police station.

The police arrested the accused and presented challans in the court.

As the charges were proved in the court Judge Khalid Arshad awarded death sentence, and imposed fine of Rs. 7,50,000 as compensation to victim's family.