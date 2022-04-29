Court awards death in murder case

UrduPoint.com

Additional District and Sessions Judge Khushab Rao Mubashar Hassan Friday awarded death sentence to a man in a murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Khushab Rao Mubashar Hassan Friday awarded death sentence to a man in a murder case.

The prosecution said that accused Malik Asif Nawaz of Jabbi Sharif village had shot dead Malik Haq Nawaz over an old enmity last year.

Mitha Tiwana police had arrested the accused and presented challan in the court for trial.

After completion of arguments, the awarded death sentence to convict Asif Nawaz.

