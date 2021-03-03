UrduPoint.com
Court Awards Death In Murder Case In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:49 PM

An additional district and sessions court Judge in Khushab,Farhan Muddasir, awarded death sentence to a man involved in a murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :An additional district and sessions court Judge in Khushab,Farhan Muddasir, awarded death sentence to a man involved in a murder case.

Prosecution said on Wednesday that accused Amjad Faiz Sultan, resident of Joharabad, gunned down a police constable Ahmed Iqbal over old enmity.

Local police had arrested the accused and presented challan in the court for trial.

After completion of arguments, Judge Farhan Muddasir awarded death sentence to convict Amjad Faiz.

More Stories From Pakistan

