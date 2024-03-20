Court awards death penalty for two persons in murder case

Additional Session Judge Shorkot Abid Ali awarded death penalty to two individuals for the murder of former president Shorkot press club

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Additional Session Judge Shorkot Abid Ali awarded death penalty to two individuals for the murder of former president Shorkot press club.

The judge after hearing the case announced the verdict on Wednesday for two individuals namely Naseer and Amir, for the murder of Muhammad Younas, former president of the Shorkot Press Club.

The court also imposed fine of Rs 15 lakh each as compensation.

The convicts killed the former president of press club over land dispute some two years back in Moza Mangan of Tehsil Shorkot. The case was registered at Shorkot City Police Station.

