Court Awards Death Penalty In Murder Case In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:22 PM

Court awards death penalty in murder case in Sargodha

An additional district and session court Sargodha Farhan Muddasir awarded death sentence to a man in Inspector murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :An additional district and session court Sargodha Farhan Muddasir awarded death sentence to a man in Inspector murder case.

Court sources said Thursday that on June 16, 2019 the accused Asif, a resident of Phularwan had gunned down a FIA Inspector Muhammad Adeel over an old enmity.

The local police arrested the accused and presented Challans in the court for trail.

After proving the charges the learned judge Farhan Muddasir has awarded death sentences along with fine Rs.4, 00,000 as compensation money to the culprit Asif. The culprit was shifted to Sargodha Jail.

