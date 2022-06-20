Court awards death penalty, life imprisonment in murder case

The Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Rawalpindi Monday awarded sentences to two accused in a murder cum dacoity case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Rawalpindi Monday awarded sentences to two accused in a murder cum dacoity case.

The ASJ Waris Javed, while hearing the case, awarded the death sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 250,000 to accused Nasser Khan on charges of murder, while the convict will have to spend 16 years more in prison and pay a fine of Rs 20,000 on charges of dacoity, attempt of murder and possessing illegal weapons.

Similarly, the Court also executed life imprisonment and a Rs 250,000 fine on another accused, Sajid u Rehman on charges of murder.

Judge Waris Javed also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and awarded 14 years more imprisonment to the convict on charges of the attempt of murder, dacoity and possession of illegal weapons.

Both convicts had killed Ehtasham and injured Zuilfqar during a dacoity incident in the jurisdiction of Police Station New Town in April 2019.