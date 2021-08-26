Court awards death penalty, life term in murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Sargodha Muhammad Riaz Bhatti on Thursday awarded death sentence to accused,and life imprisonment (25-year) to accomplice,while acquitted two others on the benefit of the doubt, in a murder case in Bhera police limits.

According to court sources here on Thursday, on December 28, 2019, two accused-- Ijaz, Zulqarnain had gunned down Rizwan over minor issue.Local police registered a case against both accused and presented challans in the court for trial.

After completing arguments, the learned judge awarded death sentence to Ijaz along with fine amounting Rs1m as compensation money and 25-year imprisonment to Zulqarnain,while acquitted two other accused Mulazam Hussain and Amir Shahzad on benefit of the doubt.