Court Awards Death Penalty To Accused
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) District and Session Judge(D&SJ) Raja Qamar Sultan on Tuesday awarded death sentence to an accused for killing his wife.
The prosecution told the court that accused Akram,r/o Sahi colony had gunned down his wife Atiya over a domestic dispute in May 2023.
The Cantt police registered a case against the accused and presented the challan before the court.
After hearing the arguments,the judge handed down death sentence to the accused along with a fine of Rs.200,000 as compensation money.
Recent Stories
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..
7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port
Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi
UAE intends to join World Boxing
UAE President receives Emirati military personnel who won in Saudi-organised Qur ..
UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Philanthropies affiliates, phila ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly Cloudy weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Boy killed,another injured in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Court awards death penalty to accused6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 181 illegal commercial buildings16 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures16 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested with narcotics26 minutes ago
-
Woman among five dacoits arrested,items recovered26 minutes ago
-
Zakat,Ushr chairman holds open court26 minutes ago
-
Muizzuddin Peerzada assigned to hold additional charge of DGPR Sindh36 minutes ago
-
PM to undertake an official visit to KSA on March 19-2246 minutes ago
-
11 arrested on gambling charges46 minutes ago
-
PM calls for concerted efforts to eliminate Hepatitis C from Pakistan1 hour ago