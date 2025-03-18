Court awards death penalty to accused

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) District and Session Judge(D&SJ) Raja Qamar Sultan on Tuesday awarded death sentence to an accused for killing his wife.

The prosecution told the court that accused Akram,r/o Sahi colony had gunned down his wife Atiya over a domestic dispute in May 2023.

The Cantt police registered a case against the accused and presented the challan before the court.

After hearing the arguments,the judge handed down death sentence to the accused along with a fine of Rs.200,000 as compensation money.