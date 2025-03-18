Open Menu

Court Awards Death Penalty To Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Court awards death penalty to accused

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) District and Session Judge(D&SJ) Raja Qamar Sultan on Tuesday awarded death sentence to an accused for killing his wife.

The prosecution told the court that accused Akram,r/o Sahi colony had gunned down his wife Atiya over a domestic dispute in May 2023.

The Cantt police registered a case against the accused and presented the challan before the court.

After hearing the arguments,the judge handed down death sentence to the accused along with a fine of Rs.200,000 as compensation money.

Recent Stories

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

6 minutes ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

7 minutes ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

7 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

7 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

8 minutes ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

8 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Cl ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..

8 minutes ago
 7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

8 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national ser ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi

9 minutes ago
 UAE intends to join World Boxing

UAE intends to join World Boxing

9 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Emirati military personnel ..

UAE President receives Emirati military personnel who won in Saudi-organised Qur ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Ph ..

UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Philanthropies affiliates, phila ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan