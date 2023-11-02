Court awards death penalty to accused in murder case

NMUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) A court handed down the death penalty to an accused and fined Rs 500,000 while acquitted another accused in a murder case of Civil Lines Police Station here on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge, Tariq Maqsood, while pronouncing the verdict in a murder case awarded capital punishment to an accused and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 whereas exonerated another accused by giving him the benefit of the doubt.

After being found guilty during the trial, Nader Ali Soomra was sentenced to death and fined Rs 500,000 and his co-accused Zeeshan Kanira was acquitted.

According to prosecution, in April 2022, police station civil line Muzaffargarh registered a case of killing a person in Chak Mithan and presented a challan to the court against the accused.

