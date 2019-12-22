UrduPoint.com
Court Awards Death Penalty To Convict For Killing Wife

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Sessions Judge III Manshera Sunday awarded death sentence to the convict Dildar Hussain son of Dost Muhammad for killing his wife in Chakya Baila Manshera on June 6, 2017 during Ramdan ul Mubarak.

The judge released his co accused mother Sakina Bibi and sister Gulzar Bibi and also imposed a fine of 5 million rupees on the prime suspect.

Dildar Hussain burnt alive his wife Asima Bibi over a domestic issue in Chakya area on the outskirts of Mansehra with the help of his mother and sister, allegedly sprinkled petrol over his wife, leaving her seriously injured.

Asima Bibi was shifted to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where she recorded her statement before the doctors pronounced her dead.

Her brother lodged first information report (FIR) with the police, that his sister was married to Dildar Hussain one and a half years ago. The husband and his mother and sister used to torture his daughter without any reason.

The police, after lodging FIR under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, arrested Dildar Hussain his mother and sister.

Dildar Hussain and her mother while recording their statement in the police station said that Asima Bibi burnt alive while cooking in the kitchen and refused the allegation of murder.

