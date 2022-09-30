Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 others in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Abbas on Thursday awarded capital punishment to an accused and convicted seven others in a 5-year-old murder case.

According to the prosecution, Arshad Hussain, a resident of Basti Jewenaywali in premises of Karamdad Qureshi Police Station had dispute with Rashid Hussain of the same locality over some issues.

Accused Rashid Hussain, along with his accomplices, attacked and stabbed Arshad Hussain to death with repeated blows of sharp-edged weapons about five years ago.

The police had registered a case and arrested eight accused.

The court awarded death penalty to accused Rashid Hussain and life imprisonment to accused Ashiq Hussain, Dr Muhammad Asif and Ghulam Rasool with a fine of Rs 200,000 each while accused Ghulam Shabir, Abid Hussain, Mehboob Hussain and Sadiq Hussain were awarded five year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000 each.