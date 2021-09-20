Court awards death penalty to murder convict

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Monday convicted a person accused in a 2010 murder case with death penalty and Rs100,000 fine.

According to details, the court pronounced death penalty on the convict Abdul Haq Mashori alias Bijli for killing a workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Wazeer Ali Mashori.

Wazeer was killed on July 21, 2010, in the limits of Hatri police station.The convict was arrested in 2019.