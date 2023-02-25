Court awards death penalty to murderer

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The court has awarded a death sentence and Rs four lac fine to the murderer of Mushtaq Dasti, brother of former Member National Assembly Jamshed Dasti.

Additional Session Judge Ahmed Iqbal has decided the murder case, and sentenced the main accused Ahmed Raza Shah to death and a fine of Rs four lac.

It's worth mentioning here that the accused had shot and killed Mushtaq Dasti, during a panchayat at Mehmoodkot road in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh last year.