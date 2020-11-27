UrduPoint.com
Court Awards Death Penalty To Murderer On Five Counts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:19 PM

SHUJABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Court on Friday handed over death sentence on five counts to a killer of five family members.

District and Sessions Judge Saeed Ahmad Mukhtar, awarded capital punishment to accused Khuda Bukhsh on proven guilty.

According to prosecution, Khuda Bukhsh shot dead five of his family members including son, Imran, daughter in law, Fauzia grand child, Madni, sister Nasreen and his alleged paramour, Dr Nawaz at night on Oct 15, 2019 at Chak RS Shujabadad.

However, his wife, Altaf Mai, survived the attack miraculously.

City police registered two cases against the accused and arrested him.

MA Sajid advocate pleaded the case.

