Court awards death penalty to one,life term to three over killing delivery boy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Additional District & Sessions Judge Munir Hussain Gill awarded capital punishment to one and life term to three other accused on the charge of killing a delivery boy in the area of Saddar police station.

As per prosecution, Muhammad Kashif,resident of Mansoorabad went to Chak No.215-RB to deliver an order from a local restaurant on December 23, 2023 when an altercation occurred between the accused and delivery boy over payment of the order. Over the issue, the accused Ansar Hayat,resident of Manzoor Hayat Colony along with his three accomplices Muhammad Javed, Junaid Zafar and Mubasher, residents of Chak No.

215-RB shot dead delivery boy.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded death sentence to accused Ansar Hayat and life imprisonment to other three accused under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convicts were also directed to pay Rs.1 million each as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased otherwise they would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months each if they failed to pay amount of the compensation.

Meanwhile, the learned court also awarded two years imprisonment each to the accused under section 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).