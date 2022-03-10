UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death Sentence

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022

Court awards death sentence

Additional District and Session Judge-1 on Thursday awarded death sentence to murder convict named Muhammad Asghar besides fine of Rs. 300, 000

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Additional District and Session Judge-1 on Thursday awarded death sentence to murder convict named Muhammad Asghar besides fine of Rs. 300, 000.

Another accused being booked in the same case named Nazir Ahmad, son of Bukhtawar, resident of 423/EB was given life imprisonment with Rs.

200, 000 fine.

The court acquitted three others accused including Ali Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad alias Bashir Ahmad and Shaheen Bibi giving them benefit of doubt.

The convicted were charged of killing a man named Ghulam Abbas for tying knot of his choice in 2020.

