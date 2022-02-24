Court awards death sentence, 25 years imprisonment to five in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A District and Sessions Court here on Thursday awarded death sentence and 25 years imprisonment to five accused in murder and attempt of murder case.

According to details, the accused had killed four persons, including two women and injured eight people by firing in the Kallar Syedan Police station area in 2021 over a land dispute.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani, after hearing arguments awarded death sentence to Asif Hussain and Salamat Hussain on murder charges, while a fine of Rs 300,000 was also imposed on both the convicts.

The Court awarded 25 years imprisonment to Nasir Hussain and Muhammad Hamid with a Rs 1 million fine to both on charges of the attempt of murder.

Similarly, eight years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 35,000 was given to Rashid Hussain.