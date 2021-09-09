UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death Sentence, Imprisonment In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:36 PM

Court awards death sentence, imprisonment in murder case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused and life imprisonment to others in a murder and attempt of murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused and life imprisonment to others in a murder and attempt of murder case.

According to details, the four accused namely Ikram Rauf, Mustaq Khan, Sher Muhammad and Ameer Nawaz had killed the victim Arshad Mehmood and injured Tahir Mehmood and Shahid Mehmood as the victims had stopped the convicted for selling drugs in the area of Ratta Amral in 2019.

The Court awarded death sentence to accused Ikram Rauf over charges of killing Arshad Mehmood while fine of Rs 500,000 was also imposed on him.

Similarly,the court awarded 10 years imprisonment to another accused Mushtaq Khan on attempt of murder charges while a fine of Rs 100,000 was also imposed on him.

Sher Muhammad another accused involved in attempt of murder was awarded 10 years imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 100,000 while Ameer Nawaz the fourth accused in the case will have to pay a fine of of RS 50,000 in the case.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Drugs Fine Arshad Mehmood 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new &#039;Dragon and Phoenix& ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new &#039;Dragon and Phoenix&#039; exhibition to explore Ch ..

25 minutes ago
 Over 2.29 mln receives COVID-19 vaccine

Over 2.29 mln receives COVID-19 vaccine

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister urges int'l community to stand in s ..

Prime Minister urges int'l community to stand in solidarity with Afghan people f ..

6 minutes ago
 Digital literacy programme to start in KP schools

Digital literacy programme to start in KP schools

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for establishing 'Special Technolog ..

Prime Minister for establishing 'Special Technology Zone' in Gilgit

6 minutes ago
 Trump Endorses Republican Challenger to 'Disloyal' ..

Trump Endorses Republican Challenger to 'Disloyal' Liz Cheney - Statement

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.