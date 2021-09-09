Court awards death sentence, imprisonment in murder case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused and life imprisonment to others in a murder and attempt of murder case

According to details, the four accused namely Ikram Rauf, Mustaq Khan, Sher Muhammad and Ameer Nawaz had killed the victim Arshad Mehmood and injured Tahir Mehmood and Shahid Mehmood as the victims had stopped the convicted for selling drugs in the area of Ratta Amral in 2019.

The Court awarded death sentence to accused Ikram Rauf over charges of killing Arshad Mehmood while fine of Rs 500,000 was also imposed on him.

Similarly,the court awarded 10 years imprisonment to another accused Mushtaq Khan on attempt of murder charges while a fine of Rs 100,000 was also imposed on him.

Sher Muhammad another accused involved in attempt of murder was awarded 10 years imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 100,000 while Ameer Nawaz the fourth accused in the case will have to pay a fine of of RS 50,000 in the case.