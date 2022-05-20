UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death Sentence In A Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Friday awarded the death sentence to an accused in a murder case.

The accused, Abid Ali, was found guilty of killing a citizen in the area of the City Police station.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court also imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on him besides giving a death sentence.

The convict had killed the victim by firing over a motorcycle parking dispute in December 2020.

