Court awards death sentence in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Friday awarded the death sentence to an accused in a murder case.

The accused, Abid Ali, was found guilty of killing a citizen in the area of the City Police station.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court also imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on him besides giving a death sentence.

The convict had killed the victim by firing over a motorcycle parking dispute in December 2020.