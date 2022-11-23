Court Awards Death Sentence In A Murder Case
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 09:18 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Farhanda Arshad Awan on Wednesday awarded the death sentence to an accused in a murder case.
The accused, Zulifqar, had killed his nephew Ahmed Nisar and injured his brother Nisar over a family dispute in the area of the Police station Rawat in 2020.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on him on charges of murder.
The convict will also have to spend six years in prison and pay a fine of Rs 30,000 on charges of injuring his brother.